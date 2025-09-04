Tiger Shroff's action film 'Baaghi 4', releasing on September 5, 2025, has undergone 23 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to violent and objectionable content. The film's runtime has been reduced by almost 6 minutes.

Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 4' is releasing on September 5th. However, it has faced cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board has made 23 cuts, including both visual and audio modifications. Directed by A. Harsha, 'Baaghi 4' is the fourth film in Tiger Shroff's popular 'Baaghi' franchise, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala produced it under their banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Which scenes were cut from 'Baaghi 4'?

On August 26, 2025, the CBFC granted 'Baaghi 4' an A certificate for release. According to Bollywood Hungama, the censor board's examination committee made 23 visual and audio cuts. Some of these include:

A scene where the hero stands on a coffin has been removed.

A one-second shot of a character lighting a cigarette from a 'Niranjan Diya' has been removed.

A scene involving touching a girl's hip has been modified.

A frontal nude scene has been obscured.

A 13-second scene of lighting a cigarette with a severed hand has been removed.

A scene involving throwing a knife towards a statue of Jesus Christ has been cut.

A scene with a punch attack where the statue of Jesus Christ bends has been deleted.

Three throat-slitting scenes have been removed.

Hand-cutting scenes have been removed.

Scenes of killing and cutting goons with a sword have been removed.

An 11-second portion depicting excessive violence has been removed.

A scene of killing someone by thrusting a sword into their skull has been removed.

CBFC's audio cuts in 'Baaghi 4'

The CBFC also made several audio cuts, replacing or muting certain words. For instance, the word "condom" in the dialogue "Brother, you should have stayed in a condom" has been muted. The dialogue "Your existence will be erased, God" has been replaced with "Everyone will be watching." The dialogue "He is also afraid of me" has been removed, and "Don Khoke is perfectly okay" has been muted. Several other objectionable words used in the film have been changed.

Change in 'Baaghi 4' runtime

On August 26th, when the CBFC certified 'Baaghi 4', it was passed with a duration of 163.50 minutes (2 hours 43 minutes and 50 seconds). However, after the new cuts, the film's duration has been reduced by 6 minutes and 45 seconds. The current runtime is 157.05 minutes (2 hours 37 minutes and 5 seconds).