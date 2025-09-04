Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1: Tiger Shroff's action movie earns THIS much
Tiger Shroff returns with Baaghi 4, an action-packed thriller featuring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, facing stiff competition at the box office from multiple releases
Baaghi 4 Hits Theatres Amidst Competition
Tiger Shroff is back with Baaghi 4, an action-packed thriller featuring Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. The film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Advance bookings began on September 2, three days before the release, and the movie has already collected over Rs 2 crore on its first day. By September 3, ticket sales across India reached 1,11,031, translating to collections of Rs 2.67 crore. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A Harsha, the film is expected to have a strong opening, with estimates suggesting an opening-day gross between Rs 8.50 crore and Rs 9.50 crore.
Competition at the Box Office
While Baaghi 4 is anticipated to perform well, it will face tough competition from other releases, including The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Lokah Chapter One – Chandra (Hindi). Analysts believe that the movie’s success will depend largely on audience word-of-mouth and critical reception, as it will not have an exclusive run at the box office.
What Audiences Can Expect
The trailer of Baaghi 4 has heightened audience anticipation, revealing a more relentless and aggressive side of Tiger Shroff’s character, Ronnie. The film has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, marking the first time the franchise has received such a rating. Tiger’s confrontation with Sanjay Dutt is expected to be intense, with Dutt portraying a calm yet menacing antagonist, adding depth and tension to the storyline.
Debuts and Highlights
Apart from the central action sequences, Baaghi 4 is notable for featuring Harnaaz Sandhu in her cinematic debut. The film promises a high-stakes battle of survival, grit, and emotion, making it a significant entry in the Baaghi series. Audiences can expect a mix of high-octane stunts, emotional drama, and intense performances.