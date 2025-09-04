Image Credit : Film Poster

Baaghi 4 Hits Theatres Amidst Competition

Tiger Shroff is back with Baaghi 4, an action-packed thriller featuring Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. The film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Advance bookings began on September 2, three days before the release, and the movie has already collected over Rs 2 crore on its first day. By September 3, ticket sales across India reached 1,11,031, translating to collections of Rs 2.67 crore. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A Harsha, the film is expected to have a strong opening, with estimates suggesting an opening-day gross between Rs 8.50 crore and Rs 9.50 crore.