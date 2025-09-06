- Home
Not one, not two, but six films clashed at the box office on September 5th. Hollywood's 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' and Tamil film 'Madrasi' outperformed Bollywood's 'Baaghi 4' on their opening day
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Day 1 Collection: ₹17.5 crore
This supernatural horror film, directed by Michael Chaves, stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, and Ben Hardy. It's the sequel to 2021's 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.
Madrasi
Day 1 Collection: ₹13.1 crore
Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, this Tamil psychological action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vashisht, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon.
Ghaati
Day 1 Collection: ₹2 crore
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this Telugu action crime drama stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role, alongside Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu.
The Bengal Files
Day 1 Collection: ₹1.75 crore
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this Bollywood film is the third in his Files trilogy (after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files). This political drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, and Shashwat Chatterjee.
Little Hearts
Day 1 Collection: ₹1.32 crore
This Telugu romantic film, directed by Sai Marthand and Srinu Ponugoti, stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, and Rajiv Kanakala.