The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, earned ₹1.75 crore in India on its opening day. This makes it his second-biggest opener, doubling the collection of The Vaccine War but falling short of The Kashmir Files

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, had a slow start at the box office. Despite this, it proved to be his second-biggest opener in the past nine years, surpassing his previous film, The Vaccine War. However, its opening was less than half of The Kashmir Files. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar, the film was released on September 5th across India, except for West Bengal, clashing with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's mass action thriller, Baaghi 4.

'The Bengal Files' Day 1 Collection

According to trade reports, The Bengal Files, released amidst controversy, collected approximately ₹1.75 crore net in India on its first day. Compared to Vivek Agnihotri's previous film, The Vaccine War, The Bengal Files opened with almost double the amount. The Vaccine War, starring Nana Patekar, earned around ₹70 lakh on its first day.

Second Biggest Opener of the Files Trilogy

Considering only Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, The Bengal Files opened with roughly half the amount of The Kashmir Files and about four times the amount of The Tashkent Files. The Kashmir Files earned approximately ₹3.55 crore on its first day, while The Tashkent Files collected around ₹40 lakh.

The Bengal Files Becomes Vivek Agnihotri's 5th Biggest Opener

The Bengal Files has become the fifth biggest opener of Vivek Agnihotri's career. It has surpassed the 2005 film Chocolate, starring Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Arshad Warsi, Sunil Shetty, and Tanushree Dutta. Chocolate collected around ₹85 crore on its first day in 2005.

Vivek Agnihotri's Top 5 Biggest Openers