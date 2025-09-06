Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, had a strong opening at the box office. Earning ₹12 crore on its first day, it became the 8th biggest opener of 2025, though it lagged behind the opening day collections of Baaghi 2 and 3

Baaghi 4 Day 1 Collection: The Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer action thriller 'Baaghi 4' has had a great start at the box office. Directed by A. Harsha, the film surpassed the first-day earnings of films like Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Param Sundari', Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardar 2', Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari Chapter 2', Sunny Deol starrer 'Jatt' and Aamir Khan starrer 'Taare Zameen Par'. It has proven to be the 8th biggest opening Bollywood film of 2025 so far.

'Baaghi 4' First Day Collection

As predicted, 'Baaghi 4' saw double-digit collections on its first day. According to trade tracker website sacnilk.co, the net collection of 'Baaghi 4' in India on the first day was approximately ₹12 crore. The film's theater occupancy was around 22.16 percent in the morning shows, increasing to 26.3 percent in the afternoon and 27.51 percent in the evening shows.

Top 10 Highest Opening Day Hindi Films of 2025

No. Film First Day Collection 1 Chhava ₹33.10 crore 2 War 2 ₹29 crore 3 Sikandar ₹27.50 crore 4 Housefull 5 ₹24.35 crore 5 Saiyara ₹22 crore 6 Raid 2 ₹19.71 crore 7 Sky Force ₹15.30 crore 8 Baaghi 4 ₹12 crore 9 Taare Zameen Par ₹10.70 crore 10 Jatt ₹9.62 crore

'Baaghi 4' Couldn't Match 'Baaghi 3' and 'Baaghi 2'

In terms of opening, Tiger Shroff lagged behind the previous two installments of the same film, 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. These two films collected ₹25.10 crore and ₹17 crore respectively on the first day. More importantly, the collection of 'Baaghi 4' was almost equal to the opening collection of the franchise's first film 'Baaghi'. 'Baaghi' collected approximately ₹11.94 crore on the first day.

‘Baaghi 4’ Budget and Other Star Cast

'Baaghi 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's budget is said to be around ₹200 crore. In such a situation, the question arises whether this film, which opened with just ₹12 crore, has been able to recover its budget. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in important roles.