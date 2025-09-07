Image Credit : Film

Weakest Film of the 'Baaghi' Franchise

Looking at the initial figures, 'Baaghi 4' is proving to be the weakest film in producer Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' franchise. In two days, it hasn't even been able to match the first-day collection of 'Baaghi 2.' Released in 2018, 'Baaghi 2' collected approximately 25 crore rupees on its first day. Moreover, the first film of the franchise, 'Baaghi,' which came out in 2016, had a two-day collection of approximately 23 crore rupees, which is more than this. As for 'Baaghi 3,' released in 2020, it also collected more than 'Baaghi 2' in two days, with a collection of 32 crore rupees.