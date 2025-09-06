'Baaghi 4' actor Tiger Shroff's Films: Box Office Hits and Misses
'Baaghi 4' is out, earning a solid 12 crore on its first day. Will it surpass Tiger Shroff's biggest hits? Check out his other hit films and the 1st Day Box office collection of his films from War to Heropanti
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Instagram
Baaghi 3
Tiger Shroff
The 2020 action thriller 'Baaghi 3,' directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, earned 93.37 crore on an 85 crore budget.
ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan Birthday: Top 8 movies to binge on OTT
25
Image Credit : Instagram
War
The 2019 action thriller 'War,' starring Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, and Vaani Kapoor, and directed by Siddharth Anand, earned 318.01 crore on a 170 crore budget.
35
Image Credit : Instagram
Baaghi 2
The 2018 film 'Baaghi 2,' starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, earned 164.38 crore on a 59 crore budget, becoming one of Tiger's superhits.
45
Image Credit : Instagram
Baaghi
The 2016 film 'Baaghi,' directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, earned 76.34 crore on a 35 crore budget.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
Heropanti
The 2014 film 'Heropanti,' starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, earned 52.92 crore on a 25 crore budget.
Latest Videos