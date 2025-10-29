- Home
'Thamma' has turned out to be lucky for Ayushmann Khurrana. Since its release, it's been making a killing at the box office. Not just that, it entered the 100 crore club in just 8 days. 4 other films that achieved the same feat
Ayushmann Khurrana's 5th 100 crore film Thamma
Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Thamma' has been out for 8 days and is a hit. It's his 5th 100-crore movie, earning ₹101.10 crore net in India. Let's look at his other 4 hits.
Dream Girl
Director Raaj Shaandilyaa's 2019 film 'Dream Girl' starred Ayushmann Khurrana with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Annu Kapoor. The film earned a net of 141.3 crores at the Indian box office.
Badhaai Ho
Director Amit Sharma's film 'Badhaai Ho' came out in 2018. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Surekha Sikri. It earned a net of 137.31 crores in India.
Bala
Director Amar Kaushik's 2019 film 'Bala' did a net business of 116.38 crores in India. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana along with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.
Dream Girl 2
Ayushmann Khurrana and director Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Dream Girl 2' earned a net of ₹106.71 crore. The 2023 film had a large cast including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, and Annu Kapoor.
Thamma
'Thamma', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It's produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films on a ₹145 crore budget.