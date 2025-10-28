Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his latest film 'Thamma' as the biggest opening of his career. The actor discusses his vampire role, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and confirms upcoming films with director Sooraj Barjatya and Yash Raj Films.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the success of his latest film 'Thamma', which he described as the "biggest film" of his career so far. He also expressed his excitement about working with Sooraj Barjatya on his next project.

'Biggest Opening of My Career'

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann said, "I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation...For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well."

About 'Thamma'

'Thamma' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Created under the Maddock Films banner, 'Thamma' is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists. (ANI)

A New On-Screen Avatar

The actor revealed that what drew him to the film was the opportunity to step beyond his usual "guy next door" roles. "In this film, the generic character that I have played in my earlier films, which is a guy next door, from there, the transition towards becoming a vampire or a superhero-like characteristics, I have done that for the first time. So, I was very excited for that. Because I am a big fan of this universe..." he said.

When asked about the film's success, Ayushmann said, "As an actor, I found the script exciting. Whatever is happening now is like a cherry on the top."

Future of the Horror Comedy Universe

The actor also shared that before Thamma 2, audiences can expect the sequel to Bhediya. "I'm excited to see how different characters from this universe will merge and clash in upcoming films," he shared.

Upcoming Slate

On his upcoming projects, Ayushmann revealed he will soon start shooting for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next film. "The shoot is going to start in the next 4 days. It is like a dream for me that I am playing the character of Prem. Because I had just thought that I wished it would happen. And, it happened. There is something new in Sooraj ji's story and it is a good thing. It is a family film like his films. The same film hasn't been released for many years," he said.

He also confirmed a collaboration with Yash Raj Films for a new project. "I am doing another project for YRF. It is a very interesting and new story...I am very excited..title is not announced yet," he added.