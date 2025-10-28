- Home
- Entertainment
- Thamma Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark; Check Here
Thamma Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark; Check Here
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma had a strong opening week, earning approximately ₹91.30 crore in its first six days in India. Here’s a closer look at the film’s seventh-day box office collection and occupancy.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma Hits Screens
Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic horror-comedy Thamma was released on October 21. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, the film blends romance, humor, and spooky thrills, delighting fans eager to see Ayushmann in a new entertaining avatar.
Thamma Hindi Shows Occupancy Report
On Monday, October 27, 2025, Thamma’s Hindi version recorded 8.9% overall occupancy. According to a Sacnilk report, morning shows had 6.88% occupancy, while afternoon shows saw 11.01%. Data for the evening shows is yet to be released.
Ayushmann Khurrana Makes a Big Comeback
After a two-year hiatus, Ayushmann Khurrana returns to theaters with the horror-comedy Thamma. The film had a massive opening of ₹24 crore, generating excitement among fans eager to see him back on the big screen.
Thamma Joins Maddock’s Horror-Comedy Universe
Thamma marks a new addition to Maddock Films’ horror-comedy lineup, alongside hits like Stree and Bhediya. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in their first collaboration, the film has won audiences over with their on-screen chemistry and entertaining dynamics.
Thamma Faces Box Office Clash
Thamma is facing stiff competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the box office. On its seventh day, it earned around ₹1.73 crore in India, taking its total domestic collection to ₹93.03 crore.