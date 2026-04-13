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Are Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar over? Bigg Boss 19 Star Kunickaa Sadanand drops confirmation
Bollywood actress Kunickaa Sadanand speculated that possibly fate does not want Nagma and Awez to be there. However, she thinks that will resolve their issues.
Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar breakup
Kunickaa Sadanand has revealed that Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar had split up. Months after debuting together on Bigg Boss 19, social media sensations Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar had fans wondering if they had split up. Kunickaa Sadanand's recent comments have led followers to assume the rumours are true.
Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar breakup
In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Kunickaa Sadanand was asked about speculations surrounding Nagma and Awez's split. The actress stated, "It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bohot accha connection tha." Dono ko main bohot pyar karti hoon. I know Nagma and Awez will be there to support you."
Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar breakup
She said, "So, I want ki ho sakta hai, agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi. If nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyuki unhe mile the or shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find suitable companions. The actress's words went viral on social media.
Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar breakup
In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Awez was asked about his current relationship status and ambitions to marry. He avoided the subject, saying, "Upar wale ki dua hogi to kal ke kal ho jayega… jab tak wo nahi chahega tab tak nahi hoga." He opted not to elaborate more, saying, "Maine jab bhi kuch bola hai, wo hua nahi hai."
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's Relationship timeline
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar initially sparked dating rumours in 2019 after their social media collaborations and chemistry piqued fans' interest. The two regularly starred in TikTok videos together, swiftly becoming one of the platform's most popular pairings. By early 2020, they had made their relationship public, posting romantic posts and professing their love.
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's Relationship timeline
Throughout 2020-2021, Awez and Nagma grew as a pair, working on dance videos, vacationing together, and communicating with fans via YouTube vlogs and Instagram posts. In 2022, they made a significant step forward by getting engaged and publishing romantic photos from the proposal, which went viral on social media.
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's Relationship timeline
Last year, the pair appeared together on Bigg Boss 19, where they also announced their wedding intentions. There is still no formal confirmation of the cause for their purported separation. However, fan theories imply that differences in commitment may have played a factor, with some speculating that Awez is not yet ready to settle down. The allegations gathered traction after Nagma skipped his birthday celebration.
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