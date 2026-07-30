The I&B Ministry's Hindi Advisory Committee has urged wider use of Hindi in government work, digital communication, and publications. The panel also stressed the need to adopt AI-based Hindi tools and modern technologies to improve official functioning.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Hindi Advisory Committee has called for the wider use of Hindi across government work, digital communication, publications and public outreach, while also emphasising the adoption of AI-based Hindi tools and modern technologies to strengthen official functioning.

Meeting Reviews Promotion of Hindi

The committee meeting was held on July 27, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on July 30, the meeting reviewed measures to further promote the progressive use of Hindi across the Ministry and its affiliated media organisations.

The discussions focused on increasing the use of Hindi in official correspondence, administration, digital communication, publications and public relations activities in line with the Government's Official Language Policy. Committee members also presented suggestions to strengthen the use of Hindi across the Ministry's media units, including Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Akashvani (All India Radio), the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and other subordinate media organisations.

Officials Reaffirm Commitment

Addressing the meeting, Dr L Murugan appreciated the Ministry's efforts towards the effective implementation of the Official Language Policy. He encouraged officials to adopt innovative measures to increase the use of Hindi in their day-to-day work.

In his welcome address, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to promoting the maximum possible use of Hindi in official functioning. As per the official press release, the proceedings were initiated by Senior Economic Adviser Rabindra Kumar Jena, while Additional Secretary Prabhat conducted the meeting.

Emphasis on AI and Modern Technology

Committee members observed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plays a key role in disseminating information related to the country's development, ideas, literature and culture through various mass communication platforms. They noted that the effective use of Hindi in the Ministry's activities is therefore of significant importance.

The members also stressed the need for wider adoption of AI-based Hindi tools and other modern technologies to facilitate official work in Hindi.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament Ujjwal Raman Singh, Hari Bhai Patel, Ms Lata Wankhede and V Vijyendra, along with committee members Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, Ashwinbhai Khushaldas Banker, Mrs G S Saroja, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Mrs Saroj Sharma, Dr Virendra Singh Chauhan, Mrs G Jayanthi Sharma, Ashok Bajaj and officials from the Ministry and its subordinate media units.

The Hindi Advisory Committee is a high-level advisory body that guides ministries on the effective implementation of the Official Language Policy and promotes the progressive use of Hindi in official government work. (ANI)