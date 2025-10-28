The latest Bigg Boss 19 controversy has stirred social media after contestants allegedly body-shamed actress Ashnoor Kaur. Influencer Awez Darbar strongly condemned the remarks, calling them “disgusting” and urging for respect and empathy.

Social media influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar has reacted to body shaming comments directed at actress Ashnoor Kaur inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. This made a noise on social media because a few contestants made taunts over how Ashnoor looks, and both fans and celebrities didn't quite like it.

Bigg Boss 19 Controversy: Awez Darbar Defends Ashnoor Kaur

Awez took to social media to express his disgust by saying, "Disgusting remarks as always! Body-shaming is not entertainment." His statement went viral almost immediately, taking fans' praises as he called out toxic behavior even on national television.

Body-Shaming Discussion Igniting Fans With Hot Debates

Post bigg boss episode, the audience unleashed their heaps of criticism against the contestants who pass such kinds of derogatory comments. Many of them also tagged the show's official handles for having accountability and making participants more sensitive.

This debate again brought to life the conversations about how reality TV often crosses ethical boundaries in order to score drama and ratings. Several fans praised Awez for using his platform in that way, emphasizing that such comments would be psychologically dangerous to young views.

Fans Are Gathering to Support Ashnoor Kaur

On her part, Ashnoor Kaur, known for her calmness and positivity, has not provided a direct response to the incident. However, her fan community has indeed stood strong behind her, trending hashtags like #StandWithAshnoor and #StopBodyShaming across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Supporters pointed out that Ashnoor has always advocated for body positivity, making the remarks by the contestants even more regrettable.

Awez Darbar Message on Respect and Empathy

Awez's statement is not just about defending a friend but also a broader call for empathy in entertainment. He challenged contestants and viewers to understand the long-term effects of body-shaming and remind everyone that kindness need not be sacrificed for airtime.

His words have pushed forward an already ongoing cause across the industry for healthier narratives on reality television-level where it is confidence and talents above physicality.