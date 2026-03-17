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Inside PHOTOS of Awez Darbar’s Fun-Filled Birthday and Iftaar Bash with Bigg Boss Friends
Awez Darbar, former Bigg Boss 19 contestant, celebrated Ramzan with a grand Iftaar party, which also doubled as his birthday bash. Friends from the show joined in for dancing, fun, and memorable moments.
Awez Darbar, who was a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 19, recently celebrated his birthday. He combined the celebration with a special Iftaar party for all his close friends.
The party was a star-studded affair. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were spotted posing with Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhatt. The group looked happy as they posed for the cameras.
Abhishek Bajaj seemed to be having a great time at Awez Darbar's Iftaar party. Here, he is seen striking a pose with actress Ashnoor Kaur.
Awez Darbar's entire family was present to celebrate with him. His siblings joined in the fun with all the guests. The party also saw Neelam Giri, Akanksha Chamola, and Gaurav Khanna in attendance.
Guests Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Prince Narula were seen having a lot of fun. The trio happily posed together for the photographers at the event.
Fellow Bigg Boss contestants Neelam Giri and Farhana Bhatt also came to wish Awez Darbar on his birthday. The two shared a great bond at the party.
Neelam Giri also posed for pictures with Gaurav Khanna and Nehal Chudasama at the party. All the Bigg Boss 19 contestants looked extremely happy to be celebrating together.
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