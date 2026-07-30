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Rs 300 Crore and More! Ranbir Kapoor To Ranveer Singh: Highest-Paid Bollywood Actors in 2026
Here's a look at the highest-paid actors of 2026 who are charging a whopping amount of money for film projects. From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh. Take a look!
Of fame and fortune!
Bollywood is changing and there's no denying that. We are slowly opening up to more dramatic cinema, stories and actors taking the centre stage. But you know what else is changing? The whopping amount of cheques these actors are drawing for doing magnum opouses. Here's looking at the highest paid actors of 2026 that will drop your jaw.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most bankable actors, reportedly charges Rs 70–Rs 100 crore following major commercial box office peaks.
Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar Star reportedly banked up to Rs 325 crore for record-breaking tentpole project duologies.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan in his truest sense! Charges Rs 150–Rs 300 crore per film. Yes, you read that right. Amazing right!
Salman Khan
Bhaijaan reportedly charges Rs 100–Rs 150 crore per film alongside high-value television hosting fees.
Akshay Kumar
Khiladi Kumar charges Rs 60–Rs 145 crore per release with high-frequency multi-film yearly volumes.
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