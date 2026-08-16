Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Awarapan 2 is witnessing strong box office growth after its opening day. The Emraan Hashmi-led sequel earned around Rs 33 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 55 crore

Awarapan 2 has recorded a significant jump in collections on its second day at the box office. According to trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 33 crore net in India on Saturday, nearly 50 percent higher than its opening-day collection of Rs 22 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached approximately Rs 55 crore in just two days. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 66 crore. The film also performed well overseas, earning nearly Rs 3.5 crore gross on Day 2 and taking its total overseas gross to around Rs 6 crore.

Overall, Awarapan 2 has collected approximately Rs 72 crore gross worldwide in its first two days.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 58.69 percent on Saturday. Its morning shows registered 31.77 percent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 70.92 percent and 73.38 percent, respectively.

Awarapan 2 recovers its budget and turns profitable

The strong second-day growth has helped Awarapan 2 recover its reported production cost within just two days. The film is said to have been made on a budget of approximately Rs 45 crore.

With its India net collection already reaching around Rs 55 crore, the film has crossed its reported production budget. Based on these figures, Awarapan 2 has moved into the profitable zone, with collections exceeding its budget by roughly Rs 10 crore.

The film's strong Saturday performance has also increased expectations for its first weekend. If the momentum continues, Awarapan 2 could move close to the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Sunday.

Awarapan 2 benefits from the popularity of the original

A major factor working in favour of Awarapan 2 is the nostalgia and fan following associated with the original Awarapan, which was released in 2007.

Emraan Hashmi played Shivam Pandit in the first film, portraying a gangster's loyal henchman whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is assigned to watch over his boss's girlfriend, Reema. Mrinalini Sharma played Reema, while Shriya Saran portrayed Shivam's former girlfriend, Alia.

The original film combined crime, action, romance and tragedy and gradually developed a strong cult following over the years. Its music also remains popular among Emraan Hashmi's fans.

Awarapan 2 appears to be benefiting from this existing fan base, with the strong Day 2 growth indicating that audience interest has increased after the film's opening.