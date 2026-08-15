The Saif Ali Khan stabbing case has reached an important stage. The sessions court has framed charges against accused Shariful Fakir on Friday. This development has cleared the way for the trial to begin in the case involving the Bollywood actor, who was attacked inside his Mumbai residence in January last year.

It was a shocking piece of news when Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed in his home in Mumbai in January last year. The trespassers, identified as Shariful Fakir, were later nabbed by the Mumbai police. Now a major development for this case has come to light. The sessions court framed charges against the accused on Friday. This development has significantly cleared the way for the trial to begin in the case involving Saif.

Who is the accused?

Let us tell you that the accused in this case, Fakir, is a Bangladeshi national. He has been accused of several offences, including dacoity, house trespass, illegal entry into India and staying in the country using a fictitious identity. After the charges were framed, Fakir told the court that he had not received a copy of the chargesheet and other necessary documents.The court subsequently directed the prosecution to provide Fakir with all the necessary documents and records connected to the case.

What Happened With Saif Ali Khan Last Year?

The horrifying incident took place on January 16 last year at Saif's residence on the 12th floor of a building in Bandra. As per the police, Fakir entered the actor's home through the bathroom and allegedly climbed the building. Police claimed that Fakir did not know that the residence belonged to Saif when he entered. The situation reportedly turned serious when he allegedly demanded money and held members of the household at knifepoint.

According to the complaint filed by the staff nurse working at Saif's home. Fakir first entered Jehangir's bedroom. The nurse allegedly tried to stop him, following which he attacked her and reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore. Later, Saif woke up and intervened. The accused allegedly attacked the actor with a knife. Saif sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. The actor underwent emergency surgery and was discharged five days later.