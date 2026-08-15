Teej, a festival celebrating monsoon and tradition in North India, features a table full of sweets and savoury treats. From Ghewar and Malpua to Kheer, Dal Kachori, and Mathri, here are five traditional delicacies to make at home.

From crisp Ghewar to creamy Kheer, these festive favourites bring the flavours of Teej straight to your kitchen. Teej is a celebration of monsoon, tradition, family and, of course, food. Across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of North India, the festival table fills with sweets and savoury treats prepared for family gatherings, vrat celebrations and festive feasts. While recipes vary from one household and region to another, some dishes have become synonymous with the season. The good news? You don't need a professional kitchen to recreate them.

5 Traditional Teej Delicacies

On the occasion of Teej, we bring you five traditional festive delicacies that you can easily recreate at home.

Ghewar

1. Ghewar If there is one sweet that immediately evokes Teej, it is Ghewar. This honeycomb-like Rajasthani dessert is traditionally made from a thin batter that is poured into hot ghee or oil, creating its distinctive lacy texture. It is commonly finished with sugar syrup, rabri, nuts or saffron.

Malpua

2. Malpua Another festive favourite, Malpua is a rich, syrup-soaked pancake-like sweet found across several parts of North and eastern India. Depending on the region, the batter may include milk, khoya, fennel or mashed banana. For a Teej-inspired version, keep the edges crisp and the centre soft, then serve the Malpua warm with rabri.

Kheer

3. Kheer No Indian festival dessert list feels complete without Kheer. Made by slowly cooking rice in milk with sugar and aromatic spices, this dessert is particularly well suited to festive gatherings because it can be prepared ahead of time.

Dal Kachori

4. Dal Kachori Teej isn't only about sweets. Festive platters also feature savoury snacks, and Dal Kachori is a particularly satisfying choice. The crisp, flaky pastry is filled with a spiced lentil mixture and pairs beautifully with chutneys.

Mathri

5. Mathri For a simpler savoury addition to a Teej spread, turn to Mathri. These crisp, flaky bites are popular in North Indian homes and are especially convenient for festive entertaining because they keep well.

Mix flour, ajwain, black pepper, salt and ghee. Rub the ghee into the flour until it holds together when pressed. Add only enough water to form a stiff dough. Keep the dough firm and the frying temperature moderate. High heat can brown the outside before the Mathri develops its signature flaky crunch.

Crafting Your Teej Menu

A traditional Teej menu doesn't have to mean spending the entire day in the kitchen. Ghewar and Malpua can take centre stage on the dessert table, while Kheer provides a comforting, make-ahead option. Add Dal Kachori and Mathri for a savoury contrast, and you have a festive spread that balances crisp, creamy, syrupy and spicy flavours.

Most importantly, these recipes leave room for family traditions. Whether your version uses more saffron, extra cardamom, homemade rabri or a particular spice blend passed down through generations, that personal touch is what turns a recipe into a Teej tradition.

(ANI)