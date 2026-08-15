Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and other film stars marked Independence Day with patriotic messages, sharing wishes that highlighted national pride, hope, and the vision of a better future for fellow Indians.

Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and members of the film fraternity marked Independence Day with patriotic messages for fellow Indians on Saturday, sharing wishes that highlighted national pride, hope and the vision of a better future.

Film Fraternity Extends Wishes

Akshay Kumar shared an Independence Day tribute on his Instagram Story featuring the colours of the Indian flag, silhouettes of landmarks including India Gate and temples, a wooden charkha with cotton threads, and strings resembling the tricolour. He wrote, "May the glory of our tricolour always remain; let there be hope in every heart and a dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Happy Independence Day to all of you. Jai Hind!"

Ram Charan also extended his wishes on X. He tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to every Indian. Proud to be a part of this incredible nation. Jai Hind."

Jr NTR wrote on X, "Congratulations on the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind"

Kamal Haasan shared a message that quoted lines by Bharati. He wrote, "Even if you, Goddess of Freedom, destroy me, causing a crore of troubles, I will never forget to worship you. These lines by Bharati are eternally immortal. Greetings of Independence Day to fellow Indians."

The messages came as the nation observed Independence Day, commemorating India's independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

PM Modi Outlines Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Meanwhile, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast, and the capacity to carve a path forward-even amidst difficulties and disasters-naturally emerges," he added.