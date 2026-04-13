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Athiya Shetty Trolled Over Mourning Post for Asha Bhosle With Lata Mangeshkar Image
Athiya Shetty faced backlash after her mourning post for Asha Bhosle mistakenly featured Lata Mangeshkar’s photo, sparking outrage and debate across social media platforms.
Social Media Slip
Indian actress Athiya Shetty recently faced online backlash after a social media post intended to mourn Asha Bhosle sparked controversy due to an unexpected mistake.
Following Asha Bhosle’s passing on April 12, 2026, Athiya shared a condolence message on Instagram. However, she mistakenly posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead. The error was quickly spotted by users, and although the post was deleted soon after, screenshots had already gone viral across platforms.
Netizens React Strongly
Social media users reacted sharply, calling out the mix-up and questioning the lack of attention to detail. Several comments ranged from disbelief to harsh criticism, with some users trolling the actress. The incident quickly gained traction online, turning into a widely discussed topic across platforms like X and Instagram.
Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains
She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle.
Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders. https://t.co/hy3KvJwUUopic.twitter.com/4TXjZ0SJJ3
— Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 12, 2026
Silence and Later Tribute
Despite the growing backlash, Athiya Shetty has not issued any official clarification regarding the incident. However, she later shared a separate post mourning Asha Bhosle, offering a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer. The move was seen by some as an attempt to correct the earlier mistake.
Controversy Continues Online
Even after the corrected post, the controversy continues to circulate on social media. The incident has once again highlighted how quickly online audiences react to celebrity missteps. While some defended Athiya, others maintained that public figures should be more careful, especially when posting about sensitive matters like a respected icon’s demise.
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