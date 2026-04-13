Social media users reacted sharply, calling out the mix-up and questioning the lack of attention to detail. Several comments ranged from disbelief to harsh criticism, with some users trolling the actress. The incident quickly gained traction online, turning into a widely discussed topic across platforms like X and Instagram.

Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains



She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle.



Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders. https://t.co/hy3KvJwUUopic.twitter.com/4TXjZ0SJJ3 — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 12, 2026