Not Just a Singing Icon! Asha Bhosle Also Owned 10 Restaurants Worldwide; Read On
Everyone knows Asha Bhosle as a legendary singer, but few know about her love for cooking. Her passion for food was so strong that she owned several restaurants worldwide.
19
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDAI
Asha's restaurant empire
Asha Bhosle didn't just have one or two, but ten restaurants running in her name. Her restaurant chain, 'Asha's', has outlets in Dubai, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
29
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDAI
Serving Indian food to the world
Asha Bhosle's restaurants abroad served authentic Indian dishes. The menu especially featured items that Asha herself cooked brilliantly. She often told close friends that she loved the chef's white uniform and simply enjoyed cooking.
39
Image Credit : Asianet News
A foodie's journey across India
Asha Bhosle was a personality who travelled all over India and the world for her music. It's said that wherever she went, she made it a point to try the local food. She rarely missed tasting the specialities of any state she visited.
49
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDAI
Her signature dishes were a big hit
Asha Bhosle was an expert at making Chicken Biryani. She also cooked amazing Prawn Chops and Baingan Bharta. Besides these, she loved preparing different kinds of kebabs. Asha truly enjoyed both eating and feeding others.
59
Image Credit : Asianet News
Her philosophy: 'Food for the soul'
Asha often said that she treated her restaurant guests just like guests in her own home. She aimed to serve not just food, but 'food for the soul'. This means her restaurants focused heavily on hospitality along with the food.
69
Image Credit : Asianet News
Learned momos from Mala Sinha!
In many interviews, Asha Bhosle claimed that her cooking skills were famous throughout the industry. She explained that her love for food sparked her passion for cooking. She also shared that she learned how to make momos from actress Mala Sinha.
79
Image Credit : Asianet News
Her son Anand was her inspiration
Asha revealed in an interview that her son, Anand Bhosle, inspired her to open a restaurant. Anand loved her cooking and would often ask for special dishes. It was he who told her that when he grew up, he would open a restaurant in her name.
89
Image Credit : X
From Punjabi to Bengali food
Asha said she could easily cook various cuisines, from Punjabi to Bengali. Since West Bengal was her in-laws' home, she learned to cook Bengali dishes with special care. She also mentioned that cooking for 70-80 people was no big deal for her.
99
Image Credit : Social Media
Her grandkids knew her special touch
Asha also shared that besides her children, her grandchildren also loved her cooking. In several interviews, she said they could tell just by tasting a dish if she had made it, and not someone else.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos