Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Net Worth, Early Life, Family, Kids and Other Details
Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away today, April 12, 2026, at 92 after a cardiac arrest. The iconic voice behind generations of songs leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy
Final moments and nationwide grief
Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Mumbai, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest. She had been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, where doctors were monitoring her condition in the ICU.
As news of her passing spread, tributes flooded social media and television, with artists, politicians, and fans remembering her as one of the most versatile voices India has ever produced. For many, her songs were not just music but a part of life itself.
ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle’s Love Story: From Teenage Marriage to Finding Love with R. D. Burman
A journey shaped by struggle and brilliance
Born Asha Mangeshkar in Sangli in 1933, she grew up in a musical household led by her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar. After his early death, the family moved through Pune, Kolhapur, and finally Mumbai in search of stability.
Alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she began singing at a young age to support the family. From her first Marathi recording in 1943 to becoming a dominant voice in Hindi cinema, her rise was built on persistence, adaptability, and sheer talent.
A legacy of versatility and reinvention
Over a career spanning more than eight decades, Asha Bhosle redefined playback singing. Whether it was playful cabaret numbers, romantic duets, or intricate ghazals, she moved effortlessly across styles.
Her collaborations with O. P. Nayyar and Rahul Dev Burman produced some of Bollywood’s most memorable tracks, while her later work with A. R. Rahman introduced her to younger audiences.
Even beyond film music, she explored private albums and global performances, proving that her voice could evolve with time. With an estimated net worth of Rs 80–100 crore, her success reflected both artistic excellence and enduring popularity.
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