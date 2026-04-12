Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Mumbai, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest. She had been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, where doctors were monitoring her condition in the ICU.

As news of her passing spread, tributes flooded social media and television, with artists, politicians, and fans remembering her as one of the most versatile voices India has ever produced. For many, her songs were not just music but a part of life itself.

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