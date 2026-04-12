Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. She was 92 years old. Her son, Anand Bhosle confirmed the news.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. She was 92 years old. Her son, Anand Bhosle, said, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”

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The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The development was confirmed by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Confirming the hospitalisation on social media, Zanai said, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

A Look at Asha Bhosle's Illustrious Career

Asha Bhosle was among the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. She recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and contributed extensively to films, private albums, and live performances in India and internationally.

Her illustrious career earned her several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, which she received in 2008.

Beginning her musical journey in 1943, she went on to become one of the most successful voices in Hindi cinema. In 2011, she was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Asha Bhosle Chartbusters

Asha Bhosle, best known for chartbusters such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, Rangeela Re, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai, would have turned 93 on September 8 this year.

Asha Bhosle was just 10 when she sang her first film song, Chala Chala Nav Bala, for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. Initially stereotyped for singing dance numbers such as O Haseena Zulfonwali, Bhosle later proved her depth with ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and classical pieces like Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.