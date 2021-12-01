  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch)

    First Published Dec 1, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A viral video shows Ranbir Kapoor kicking Alia Bhatt's lehenga at Kail Puja; social media blasted the actor, saying Alia should leave him
     

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    Last month during Diwali, we saw many Bollywood celebrities celebrating the festival with their friends and families. Likewise, Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also matched traditional blue attire and visited their friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's family Kali Puja pandal.

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    The Puja was held at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity to seek the blessings of Goddess Kali on the occasion of Diwali. Alia donned a blue Sabyasachi lehenga and looked beautiful with open hair and big golden earrings that went perfectly with her look.

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    On the other hand, Ranbir was wearing a blue embroidered kurta he looked handsome, posing for the shutterbugs. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it
     

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    But why we are talking about the last months' event and why now the video and pictures are trending? Last night a video of the two from a Kali puja went viral on social media and netizens are not happy with Kapoor's behaviour.
     

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    In the video, when Alia walks down the stairs of the puja pandal, Ranbir can be seen kicking the lehenga that was trailing behind her with his foot. Yes, Ranbir is seen kicking Alia's trailing lehenga as she descends a flight of stairs. Fans and social media users think that Ranbir treated his girlfriend Alia disrespectfully at the occasion. 
     

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    A social media user said, "The way he is removing her dress with his foot totally shows how much he respects her... bad choice Alia." Different person wrote, "That was unclassy RK regardless of the relationship, please don't do that to any women's clothing." "Dump him," wrote another. 
     

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    This is so disrespectful man "Action speaks louder than words" commented yet another user. Some Alia's fans even gave the actress advice to look for another man. "Alia should understand that he neither respects her or nor cares about her, the way he kicked her lehega shows lot of hate disrespect and that she is replaceable and disposable, he does not care about anybody but himself, when u love a person u care about everything." (SIC)
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider man no way home to bob biswas dont look up amd more things you watch in december drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this RCB

    Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 7 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 5 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS] scj

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS]

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Spider man no way home to bob biswas dont look up amd more things you watch in december drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    WHO says blanket travel bans would not prevent international spread of Omicron variant gcw

    WHO says blanket travel bans would not prevent international spread of Omicron variant

    Indian Army to have new combat uniform-dnm

    Indian Army to have new combat uniform

    Badshah gets scolded by Kirron Kher; she says, "What Is This Nonsense?" (Watch) RCB

    Badshah gets scolded by Kirron Kher; she says, "What Is This Nonsense?" (Watch)

    Which is the world most expensive city It not Paris Singapore or New York gcw

    Wondering which is the world's most expensive city? It's not Paris, Singapore or New York; Check out list

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru residents shame BBMP by conducting Ganapati 'havan' on big pothole, video goes viral-ycb

    Bengaluru residents shame BBMP by conducting Ganapati 'havan' on big pothole, video goes viral

    Video Icon