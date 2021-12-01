As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch)

A viral video shows Ranbir Kapoor kicking Alia Bhatt's lehenga at Kail Puja; social media blasted the actor, saying Alia should leave him



Last month during Diwali, we saw many Bollywood celebrities celebrating the festival with their friends and families. Likewise, Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also matched traditional blue attire and visited their friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's family Kali Puja pandal.

The Puja was held at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity to seek the blessings of Goddess Kali on the occasion of Diwali. Alia donned a blue Sabyasachi lehenga and looked beautiful with open hair and big golden earrings that went perfectly with her look.

On the other hand, Ranbir was wearing a blue embroidered kurta he looked handsome, posing for the shutterbugs. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it



But why we are talking about the last months' event and why now the video and pictures are trending? Last night a video of the two from a Kali puja went viral on social media and netizens are not happy with Kapoor's behaviour.



In the video, when Alia walks down the stairs of the puja pandal, Ranbir can be seen kicking the lehenga that was trailing behind her with his foot. Yes, Ranbir is seen kicking Alia's trailing lehenga as she descends a flight of stairs. Fans and social media users think that Ranbir treated his girlfriend Alia disrespectfully at the occasion.



A social media user said, "The way he is removing her dress with his foot totally shows how much he respects her... bad choice Alia." Different person wrote, "That was unclassy RK regardless of the relationship, please don't do that to any women's clothing." "Dump him," wrote another.

