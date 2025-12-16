- Home
Ranveer Singh, who is known for his passion and over-the-top promotional stunts, is taking a low-key approach this time, avoiding interviews and public comments.
Ranveer Singh, who has kept a low-key profile and avoided interviews, finally gave his first statement on Monday, days after the smash hit. Ranveer shared a conversation from Dhurandhar on his Instagram story. The film is approaching Rs 500 crore, making it the first film of 2025 to break box office records.
Ranveer Singh's newest film, Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, is on its way to earning Rs 500 crore within 10 days of its release.
Ranveer, who is known for his passion and over-the-top promotional stunts, is taking a low-key approach this time, avoiding interviews and public comments.
In fact, if you're an enthusiastic Instagram user, you've probably seen Akshaye Khanna's popular dance reel, which serves as his introduction song in the film. In the viral videos, Akshaye is seen dancing to the Arabic song FA9LA, performed by Bahraini artist Flipperachi.
since Abrar Haq’s entry in animal, I hadn’t seen anything this impactful. Akshaye Khanna eclipses the lead effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/NwTkJM0lsy
— adnan (@adnanmohmdd) December 8, 2025
Fans and reviewers are praising Akshaye's performance. Although he portrays Rehman Dakait, a terrorist in the film, his presence is unparalleled. Cinephiles praise Akshaye's screen presence and impressive performance rather than promoting terrorism.
It is also important to highlight d positive aspects of Dhurandhar, in which reference is made to d oppression and injustices committed by Pakistan in Balochistan. Akshaye Khanna, dressed in traditional Balochi cultural attire, looks exactly like a Baloch. All cast played well. pic.twitter.com/FfrcbKFXIP
— Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) December 8, 2025
Ranveer may be seen in the background of Bahraini artist Flipperachi's hit song FA9LA, where he plays a spy. Despite the fact that the film is mostly about him, Akshaye has received the majority of the acclaim, potentially overshadowing Ranveer's star power.
The ‘A’ in Akshaye Khanna stands for AURA. Terrific screen presence🔥 #Dhurandharpic.twitter.com/DDU3kV3ck7
— Kshamik (@Kshamik4) December 5, 2025
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reflect on Dhurandhar's success. Ranveer posted a phrase from the film, spoken by R Madhavan's character: "Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai."
Meanwhile, the anti-Pakistan film has been banned in the Gulf countries. However, ANI published views from Pakistani people who saw and rated the video. Some enjoyed it, while many didn't.
Aside from Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in significant parts.
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, tells the story of Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan and joins Rehman Dakait's gang.
