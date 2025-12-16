- Home
- Entertainment
- Jana Nayagan Runtime Goes Viral Ahead of Vijay’s Final Film Release on January 9; Check Here
Jana Nayagan Runtime Goes Viral Ahead of Vijay’s Final Film Release on January 9; Check Here
With actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan releasing on January 9, news of its lengthy runtime has gone viral online, sparking widespread discussion and debate among fans ahead of the much-anticipated theatrical release.
Jana Nayagan Run Time
Jana Nayagan marks actor Vijay’s 69th film, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. With Vijay set to quit cinema after this project, expectations are sky-high, making the film one of the most anticipated releases among fans.
Jana Nayagan Release
Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9. The film will clash at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and is rumored to be a remake of Balakrishna’s hit Bhagavanth Kesari.
Jana Nayagan Audio Launch
The first single, Thalapathy Kacheri, has become a chartbuster. The film’s audio launch, titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, will be held as a grand event in Malaysia on December 27, with ticket sales witnessing massive demand.
Jana Nayagan Run Time
Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 3 hours and 6 minutes, making it Vijay’s longest film after Nanban (3h 8m). His previous release, The GOAT, ran for 3h 3m, with its lengthy duration cited as a drawback.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.