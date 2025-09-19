- Home
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has made his directorial debut in Bollywood. His first web series, The Ba**rds of Bollywood, has been released on the OTT platform Netflix. In this series, made with a budget of 150 crores
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, usually avoids the spotlight. But since announcing his web series, The Ba**rds of Bollywood, he's been in the news. Here's a look at his education and assets.
How educated is Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. For higher studies, he went to the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts for a degree in filmmaking.
How much property does Aryan Khan own
When it comes to wealth, Aryan Khan is worth around 80 crores. He bought a fancy 37-crore property in Delhi, reportedly where his parents lived in their early days.
Aryan Khan's business
Aryan Khan is also an entrepreneur. In 2022, he co-launched the luxury label D'YAVOL. He later started D'YAVOL X, a line of streetwear and spirits, including premium fashion and vodka.
Aryan Khan's car collection
Like his dad, Aryan Khan loves living large. He's a fan of pricey cars and owns an Audi A6, Mercedes GLS 350d, Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, and a BMW 730Ld, all worth crores.
Aryan Khan's career
Aryan was a child actor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). He also did voice work with his dad for the Hindi versions of The Incredibles (2004), The Lion King (2019), and Mufasa (2024).