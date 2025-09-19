Legendary Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg passes away. Here's a list of his best rated songs

Renowned Assamese singer and cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, has passed away at the age of 52. The tragic incident occurred in Singapore on Friday.

Local media reports suggest that Garg lost his life in a scuba diving mishap. He was pulled out of the water by rescue officials and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Despite being placed under intensive care, doctors were unable to save him.

Zubeen Garg has been a cultural phenomenon when it comes to great songs. Here's a list of his best rated song.

Check out his most famous Songs

Ya Ali - This song from ‘Gangster’ has been one his most famous Bollywood songs.

‘Teri Tammanna’ - This song from ‘The Train’ is another less popular Emraan Hashmi song. Listen to the song here.

“Dil Tu Hi Bata” from Krrish 3 is a romantic duet sung by Zubeen Garg and Alisha Chinai. The song blends tender lyrics with a dreamy melody, capturing the magical essence of love and destiny.

‘Rama Re from Kaante’ is a groovy, high-energy track sung by Zubeen Garg. Its fusion of rock and Bollywood beats, along with his bold vocals, makes it a cult favorite for its rebellious vibe.

Dilruba from Namastey London is a lively, romantic track sung by Zubeen Garg. His energetic voice, paired with peppy music, captures the playful charm of love and youthful celebration.