Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has sparked online buzz, with viewers claiming a character resembles former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan in 2021.

Aryan Khan’s first web series as a director, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* (also referred to as The Bads of Bollywood), has officially been released, and it’s already causing a stir online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Social media users have pointed out a character in the series that appears to resemble former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede.

The character is introduced in the very first episode. In one scene, a stern, sharp-voiced officer steps out of a police jeep and begins ranting about the war on drugs, claiming that the film industry is deeply immersed in drug culture. He identifies himself as part of the “war on drugs” and “NCG.”

Dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers, the officer has a lean build, short hair, and a serious demeanor — leading many viewers to draw parallels with Wankhede’s real-life persona.

Scroll to load tweet…

The scene is being compared on the internet

After the release of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, viewers quickly pointed out a character resembling former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. One user wrote, “Aryan Khan badly trolled Sameer Wankhede.” Another said, “#AryanKhan really triggered Wankhede — the actor even looks similar. Amazing LOL.” Comments like “Guess who... Aryan cooked” and “Sameer Wankhede’s cameo in Bollywood’s villains is great” also surfaced.

In 2021, Wankhede led the NCB team that arrested Aryan Khan, who was later cleared of charges.

Wankhede was later accused of corruption.

Last year, in an interview, Wankhede reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dialogue, “Before you touch the son, talk to the father,” — saying, “I don’t want to make anyone famous by taking their name. The matter is before the High Court.”