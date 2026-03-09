Bharti Singh has warned fans about an online scam where fraudsters allegedly used her image and an AI-generated voice to promote slimming products. The comedian clarified she has no connection with the advertisements.

Indian comedian Bharti Singh has warned her fans about a scam in which fraudsters are allegedly using her name and an AI-generated version of her voice to promote slimming products online. The popular television personality said the advertisements falsely make it appear as though she is endorsing the product, even though she has no connection with it.

Bharti Singh Flags Fake Endorsement

Bharti recently shared a video message on her social media to address the issue and alert her followers. She explained that many people had been sending her messages asking whether she had promoted certain “thin foot pads” that claim to help with weight loss. According to the comedian, the scam uses her image along with AI-generated audio that mimics her voice.

Bharti said she initially had no idea about the advertisements until her fans began sending her the videos. Since many people trust her recommendations, they wanted to confirm whether the product was genuine before purchasing it.

‘That Is Not My Voice,’ Says Bharti

In the video, Bharti made it clear that the voice used in the advertisements is not hers. She described the promotion as a complete scam and urged people not to fall for it. The comedian also shared that even her own family members were confused after seeing the clip.

“My face may appear in the video, but the voice is not mine,” she said, adding that she has no association with the company or the product being advertised.

Fans Urged to Stay Alert

Bharti Singh advised her followers to stay cautious while trusting celebrity endorsements online. She warned that with the rise of AI technology, scammers can easily manipulate images and voices to make fake advertisements look real.

She also encouraged people to verify such promotions before buying any product. By speaking out, Bharti hopes to prevent fans from being misled and falling victim to fraudulent marketing tactics online.