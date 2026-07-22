Makers of 'Batwara 1947' have unveiled 'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram', a soulful track featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, the film will release on August 14, 2026.

The makers of 'Batwara 1947' have unveiled the film's latest song, 'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram', offering audiences a glimpse into the historical drama ahead of its theatrical release. 'Batwara 1947' is set during the Partition of India and tells the story of a man who chooses humanity and courage during one of the country's most difficult periods. The film is set against the backdrop of the events of 1947, when the Partition changed the lives of millions of people.

About the Song 'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram'

The newly released track, 'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram', is a soulful expression of a mother's love, longing and unwavering faith. The song video opens with veteran actor Shabana Azmi immersed in an emotional prayer to Lord Ram, while Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta stand behind her. Check out View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, "Pukaar ek Maa ki Listen to 'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram' Out Now. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."

'Batwara 1947' Cast and Crew

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

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