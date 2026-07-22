Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed solidarity with NEET protestors in a video message, but cautioned them against letting political opportunists hijack their movement. He urged them to keep their voice independent and raise concerns with integrity.

Anupam Kher's Message to Students

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartfelt message for students amid NEET protests, expressing solidarity with them while urging them to ensure their movement is not influenced by people with political agendas. In a video message, Kher said seeing images from the recent protests left him "disturbed" and "sad," adding that no student should have to endure such circumstances to make their voice heard.

"Ek-do din pehle aapke protests ki pictures dekh kar mera mann disturbed bhi hua aur sad bhi. Kisi bhi student ko apni baat kehne ke liye aisi situation se nahi guzarna chahiye(Seeing the pictures of your protests a couple of days ago, my mind became troubled and sad as well. No student should have to go through such situations to voice their concerns)," he said. Recalling his own student days, the actor said he understands the emotions and aspirations of young people. "Main bhi kabhi student tha. Maine bhi sapne dekhe, sawal pooche, system se disagreement jataya. Aaj bhi mere institute mein hundreds of students hain. Isliye main aapki bechaini, aapka gussa aur aapki expectations, teeno ko samajh sakta hoon," Kher said.

'I am with you from the heart'

Calling student movements the "most genuine voice" of society, Kher said they are driven by concern for the future rather than personal interests. "Meri nazar mein student movement society ki sabse sachhi voice hoti hai. Unmein koi selfishness nahi hoti. Unhe bas apne future ki chinta hoti hai... Isliye main dil se aapke saath hoon (In my view, student movements are the most authentic voices of society. There is no self-interest in them; they are just concerned about their future. It's about their rights and also a dream to make the country better. That's why I am with you from the heart)," he said.

'Be careful of outsiders'

However, he cautioned students against allowing outsiders to take control of their movement. "Jab aapke movement mein outsiders ghusne lagte hain, political opportunists ya aise log jinka motive aapka issue nahi balki apna agenda hota hai, tab careful ho jaiye(When outsiders start entering your movement, political opportunists, people who make their presence felt in every movement, or such elements whose purpose is not your issue but their own agenda, then be careful)," he said. He added that while larger crowds may initially appear to strengthen a movement, they can sometimes divert attention from its original purpose. "Initially, you will feel that the more people join, the more your strength will increase. But it's not always like that. Many times, those same people turn your greatest strength into your greatest weakness. They don't become your voice; they start using your voice. They don't come to feel your pain; they come to build the edifice of their politics on your pain," added the veteran actor.

'Your voice should not be controlled'

Emphasising democratic values, the actor said students have every right to question, protest and express themselves, but also have a responsibility to ensure their voices remain independent. "Democracy mein sawal poochhna aapka right hai, protest karna aapka right hai, apni baat strongly kehna aapka right hai. Lekin utni hi badi responsibility ye bhi hai ki aapki voice par kisi aur ka control na ho," he said. Concluding his message, Kher encouraged students to continue raising their concerns with courage and integrity. "Main aapke saath hoon, aaj bhi, kal bhi. Main chahta hoon ki aap fearless hokar apni baat kahein, lekin apni terms par, apne wisdom se, apne self-respect ke saath(I am with you, today and tomorrow as well. I want you to speak your mind fearlessly, but on your terms, with your wisdom, and with your self-respect. May God keep you healthy, safe, and always give you the courage to stand with the truth)," he conclded.

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Students represent the greatest hope of any nation. Their voices must be heard, understood, and respected. I have but one plea: do not let your struggle, your cause, or your ideas become a tool in the hands of others. This message is not for or against anyone; rather, it is in support of the future of our youth. Stay safe, stay informed, and always trust your own judgment. Jai Hind!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Protests and Legal Action

Meanwhile, On July 20, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs today held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, were present at the protest.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the July 20 protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia granted the respondents four weeks to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11.The Court directed that CCTV footage and other relevant records be preserved in accordance with the applicable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). (ANI)