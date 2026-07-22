Ayesha Khan took to her Instagram and shared a few clips from her detention by Mumbai Police during the CJP protest in Mumbai. Here's what the actress revealed on her social media. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame with her iconic song Shararat in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, shared some rather upsetting news on her Instagram account today. Yes, you read that right. The Cockroach Janta Party protests with the help of students and social activists are taking rather ugly turns each passing day and there's no denying that.

CJP Protest In Mumbai

The ‘Chalo Sansad’ drive by the CJP protesters is not only limited to Delhi anymore, but has invoked nationwide protests, with youth seeking accountability from the Central Government over NEET paper leak, educational system irregularities, and the death of students by alleged suicide, causing families with lifelong trauma and irrecoverable loss.

The protests are now happening at Dadar's Shivaji Park in Mumbai. But the Mumbai police are already detaining students and protesters as the ‘chaos’ unfolds. Yes, as per the video shared by Urfi Javed on social media, the Mumbai Police are on a mission. For the unversed, Ayesha Khan, who claims to be standing on the road with her friends, revealed that she was forcefully lodged in a police van and detained in Mumbai.

Ayesha Khan Detained By Mumbai Police

Sharing a few clips on her Instagram, Ayesha revealed that the police are not even giving them answers as to where they are being taken in the name of the nearest police station. She said, “My hands are literally shivering right now. I have been detained in the police van just for standing peacefully on the road. I didn't say a word; I didn't even start the protest. I was just standing because my brother and my male friends were detained. There are no answers. I was just standing on the road (she later said in Hindi).”

“I have been pulled, pushed by 4-5 women left-right centre just for standing on the road, ” she added. One of the students who was also detained can be seen saying in the video that he has his Math practical, but he was forcefully detained. If he misses it, it would cause problems for him.

Mumbai Right Now

A large number of protesters gathered in Mumbai’s Dadar on Wednesday, with heavy police deployment in place to maintain law and order.