Zeeshan Ayyub clarified his non-involvement in Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan', stating his voice was used in the teaser without context. After his strong objection to the 'misuse', the filmmakers removed his voice from the announcement teaser.

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub cleared the air around his alleged involvement in Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' while sharing a clarification note regarding the alleged use of his voice in the announcement teaser of the film. Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' title announcement was released in June. It had a voiceover of Zeeshan Ayyub, which was followed by Ajay Devgn in the video. Nearly a month after the release, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor clarified that he is not part of the film and his voiceover has also been removed after his objection.

Zeeshan Ayyub's Clarification

Without naming the film, the actor wrote that he recorded a line months earlier in "good faith, without any reference", because he knew the filmmakers personally. Sharing the note on his X handle, Zeeshan wrote, "Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."

He continued, "As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago."

He emphasised that they would never knowingly participate in such a project and urged people to focus on the country's current situation, particularly the courageous protests by students. "Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young, relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN," added Ayyub.

Teaser Updated After Objection

In the updated teaser of the film, Zeeshan's voiceover in its opening segment has been replaced with another voice. The announcement teaser Chauhaan was unveiled on June 25, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ajay Devgn's father and late, legendary action director Veeru Devgan. It shows the unfortunate events that transpired in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir in 2018. Devgn, who plays the titular character, says in the voiceover about killing 30 protesters. The movie is directed by Anand L Rai. Jio Studios is presenting and producing the project alongside Colour Yellow, making it one of the notable partnerships currently lined up in Hindi cinema.