Reliance Retail has launched AJIO Beauty, a new platform expanding its presence in the beauty and personal care market. It integrates the strengths of AJIO and Tira, offering over 1500 brands and nationwide delivery to over 19000 pin codes.

Reliance Retail today announced the launch of AJIO Beauty, expanding its presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment and further strengthening its fashion and lifestyle ecosystem. The launch marks another milestone in Reliance Retail's vision of creating an integrated fashion, beauty and lifestyle ecosystem, bringing together the strengths of AJIO and Tira to serve the evolving needs of Indian consumers, according to a press release.

Extensive Brand Portfolio and Nationwide Delivery

AJIO Beauty offers an extensive portfolio spanning value, bridge-to-luxury, premium and luxury beauty, bringing together skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body, personal care and beauty accessories in one destination. Customers can discover products from over 1500 brands, including homegrown and global names, with nationwide delivery to over 19000 pin codes. A wide range of products will also be available through AJIO Rush, its quick service delivery options in eligible cities, enabling consumers to access their favourite beauty products faster and more conveniently.

Combining Tira's Expertise with AJIO's Reach

The launch leverages the strengths of Reliance Retail's growing lifestyle portfolio by combining the expertise of Tira, its omnichannel beauty platform, with AJIO's fashion-first customer base and digital reach.

Transforming the Beauty Shopping Experience

AJIO Beauty differentiates itself by combining beauty with discovery, leveraging AJIO's fashion-first approach to spotlight emerging trends, curated routines, ingredient-led recommendations and personalized edits alongside an extensive portfolio of Indian and global brands. The platform seeks to transform beauty shopping from a transactional experience into one driven by exploration, inspiration and self-expression.

Convergence of Fashion and Beauty

Speaking on the launch, an AJIO Spokesperson said fashion and beauty are increasingly converging as consumers look to express their personal style more holistically. "With AJIO Beauty, we are extending AJIO's fashion-first philosophy into the beauty space, creating a destination where customers can discover products that complement their individuality and lifestyle. Backed by Reliance Retail's beauty expertise and AJIO's digital reach, we are excited to offer a curated beauty experience featuring the best of Indian and international brands, delivered seamlessly to customers across the country."

An Integrated Experience for the Modern Consumer

Designed for the modern, digitally savvy consumer, AJIO Beauty combines authentic beauty products, trusted brands, curated recommendations and a seamless shopping experience. By bringing together AJIO's fashion-first offering with Tira's beauty expertise within Reliance Retail's ecosystem, the platform enables consumers to discover fashion and beauty in one place, making it easier to create and express their personal style, the release said. (ANI)