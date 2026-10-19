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YouTuber Armaan Malik’s First Wife Payal Malik Threatens To Leave Home Amid Family Tensions
Famous YouTuber Armaan Malik grabs the headlines again over his personal life. He has two wives, and his first wife Payal Malik recently dropped a shocker in their new vlog.
Armaan Malik Family Life
Armaan Malik married Kritika Malik after his first marriage with Payal. Payal and Armaan share four children together. Kritika and Armaan have one child. The family usually looks very happy with their five kids.
Payal Malik Feels Exhausted
The family regularly shares their daily life through vlogs. Payal Malik showed her anger towards her husband in the latest video. She shared a shocking update and said she feels completely exhausted after raising his five children.
Kritika Malik Interrupts Payal
Payal tells her family that she will leave them one day without telling anyone. Kritika interrupts her and says she will also leave. Payal asks her to keep quiet because the issue involves her. Kritika then replies that she will disappear along with Payal.
Followers Get Worried
Payal tells Kritika that everyone will keep searching for her once she renounces the world. She then gets up and cries loudly on the sofa. This sudden emotional breakdown left their followers very worried for some time.
Elder Son Refuses Food
Payal reveals the real reason behind her breakdown in the video. Her elder son refused to eat his food earlier. She felt very upset about this incident and thought about leaving the house.
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