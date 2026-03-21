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Arjun Rampal to Play Villain Against Rishab Shetty in THIS Film? Here’s What We Know
After impressing audiences with his villainous role in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Arjun Rampal has landed another big project. He is reportedly set to play the main antagonist in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj film.
Arjun Rampal's big move after 'Dhurandhar 2'
Arjun Rampal to play the villain in 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' film
According to reports, Arjun Rampal will soon appear as the main villain in 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. In this film, Rishab Shetty is playing the role of the great Maratha warrior. People believe Arjun's role will make the film's central conflict even more powerful.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh’s Film Maintains Strong Hold, Eyes More Records
What will be the story and scale of the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' film?
Star cast and direction of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'
Shefali Shah, who proved her acting mettle in series like 'Delhi Crime', will be seen as Rajmata Jijabai. Sandeep Singh is directing the film, and it will go on floors in the second half of this year. This will be a pan-India project with large-scale production. As per reports, the film is set for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027.
Arjun Rampal's upcoming projects after 'Dhurandhar 2'
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