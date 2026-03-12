Arjun Rampal and Yami Gautam shared heartwarming birthday wishes for director Aditya Dhar. Rampal teased their upcoming film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' in his post, while Gautam shared an emotional note. The film is set for release this month.

Arjun Rampal's 'Dhurandhar' wish for director

Actor Arjun Rampal is cherishing his 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar, sending warm birthday wishes to him. In an Instagram post, Arjun Rampal, in a message for his "little brother", wrote, "Dearest Boya, One thing is for sure, no one was ready for you!!!! Happiest birthday my little brother. Have a Dhurandhar year ahead." Rampal made sure to tease Aditya Dhar on the upcoming release of their film 'Dhurandar: The Revenge'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

He also included a picture with the director, seemingly from the sets of their spy-thriller, given that Rampal could be seen in his character as Major Iqbal.

Yami Gautam's heartwarming birthday post

Earlier in the day, Aditya Dhar also received a heartwarming birthday wish from his wife, actor Yami Gautam. Yami posted two photographs on Instagram celebrating her husband's birthday. One image shows the couple during a scenic outdoor outing, while the other captures them during a workout session at the gym.

Accompanying the pictures was an emotional note expressing her affection and appreciation. "If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me... To my one & only, Aditya!!! Happy Birthday, love," she wrote in the caption, dedicating the post to the filmmaker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' details

The birthday message comes at a time when Dhar is drawing attention for his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which is scheduled to release later this month.

The makers also dropped the much-awaited song 'Aari Aari' from the film on Thursday, coinciding with Dhar's birthday. They have also announced the re-release of 'Dhurandhar' across theatres in India and abroad.

The trailer of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was released earlier this month.

In the new chapter, Ranveer returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is now fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The footage hints that after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen through the ranks in Lyari, Karachi, eventually emerging as the feared "Lyari ka Badshah."

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. (ANI)