Arijit Singh’s retirement declaration has sent ripples through the Indian music world. For more than a decade, his soulful voice has been the heartbeat of Bollywood’s emotional storytelling. As listeners come to terms with his decision, his journey, work ethic, and monumental success deserve a closer look.

Arijit Singh became the gold standard of Bollywood playback singing. Producers and music labels sought him not just for popularity, but for the emotional precision he brought to every track. Industry reports consistently placed his fee per film song between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, sometimes higher for urgent or large-scale productions. Unlike many singers who recorded quickly, Arijit was known to revisit tracks repeatedly until the emotion felt perfect. That dedication justified his premium price and cemented his place as the most dependable voice of modern Hindi cinema.