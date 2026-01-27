Arijit Singh Drops Bombshell Retirement Announcement, Fans Heartbroken
Arijit Singh Retires: Arijit Singh has stunned fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. While he will no longer take new film assignments as a playback vocalist, singer has assured listeners that his journey in music is far from over
Arijit Singh Announces Exit from Playback Singing
In a shocking announcement, Arijit Singh has officially declared that he will no longer take new assignments as a playback singer. Sharing the news on Instagram, the singer thanked listeners for years of unwavering love and support. He described his playback journey as a beautiful phase of life and confirmed that he is now calling it off. The announcement instantly left fans shocked, as Arijit’s voice has defined Bollywood music for over a decade.
Will Continue Making Music Independently
While stepping away from playback projects, Arijit made it clear that he is not quitting music. He shared that he wishes to explore learning, composing, and creating music independently as an artist. He also confirmed that some pending film songs will still be released in the coming months, as he intends to complete all prior commitments. His final confirmed playback track includes Matrubhumi from the film based on the Battle of Galwan.
A Journey Marked by Iconic Hits and Honors
Arijit Singh began his career after appearing on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Bollywood debut with Phir Mohabbat in 2011. Since then, he has delivered countless chartbusters including Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, and Kesariya. His contribution to Indian music has earned him two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2025. Even as he steps away from playback singing, his musical influence continues to remain unmatched.
