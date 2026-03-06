Anupam Kher celebrated the 500th show of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' in Jaipur. He expressed gratitude, calling the 23-year journey 'exhilarating' and thanking his director, crew, and audience for their support.

Anupam Kher on 500th Show of 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep gratitude, having marked a milestone in his theatrical journey by performing the 500th show of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' in Jaipur on Thursday night. In a heartwarming social media post, Kher poured out his emotions, calling the experience "exhilarating" as he further reflected on the journey that began 23 years ago.

Sharing his joy with fans, Kher wrote, "JAIPUR. 500Th SHOW. GRATITUDE. Last night in Jaipur, I performed the 500th show of my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. And I must confess, it was exhilarating! When we started this journey 23 years ago, it was simply my story of failures, struggles, hope and never giving up. I never imagined that this deeply personal story would travel across the world and touch so many hearts." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He went on to give a shoutout to his director, Feroz Abbas Khan, his writer, Ashok Patole, the entire crew of the play, and his audience, "who have kept this play alive with their love for more than two decades." Kher concluded his note with a sense of excitement and added, "500 shows later, I stand on stage with the same excitement as the first show. Because life has taught me one beautiful truth- Dreams don't come true because life is easy. Dreams come true because you refuse to give up. And then... Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai!"

Performing Through Pain

Earlier, Anupam Kher revealed how he performed his autobiographical play in "extreme pain" due to a sprained foot. Sharing glimpses from a packed auditorium in Mumbai on Sunday, Kher opened up about the physical and emotional challenges he faced before stepping on stage. The actor admitted he was under stress ahead of the performance, not only because of his injury but also due to the pressure of performing before a completely full house.

Beyond the Stage: 'Tanvi The Great'

Beyond the stage, Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' recently kick-started its digital journey on Prime Video. 'Tanvi The Great' explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps. (ANI)