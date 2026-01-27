Arijit Singh’s voice has become the soundtrack of modern Bollywood. From timeless love ballads to soul-touching heartbreak anthems, his songs have defined emotions for an entire generation of listeners

Arijit Singh’s voice has become the emotional heartbeat of modern Bollywood. From soul-stirring romances to quiet heartbreak anthems, he has delivered songs that feel personal to millions. Here’s a look at ten of his most iconic tracks that shaped his legacy and changed the sound of Hindi film music.

Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2 (2013)

This song turned Arijit Singh into a household name overnight. Tum Hi Ho captured the intensity of love and longing with haunting simplicity. Even today, it remains one of the most replayed Bollywood love songs ever recorded.

Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Channa Mereya became the anthem of unspoken love and painful separation. Arijit’s raw emotion in this track made heartbreak sound poetic, earning massive critical and public acclaim.

Raabta – Agent Vinod (2012)

One of his early hits, Raabta introduced listeners to Arijit’s romantic softness. The song’s melody and spiritual undertone created an instant connection with young audiences.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha (2015)

A duet that explored the complexities of love and misunderstanding. Arijit’s voice added depth to a song that felt both intimate and cinematic.

Phir Mohabbat – Murder 2 (2011)

This was Arijit’s Bollywood debut and the first glimpse of what was to come. The song’s melancholy tone and his unique vocal texture stood out instantly.

Kesariya – Brahmastra (2022)

A modern romantic blockbuster, Kesariya dominated playlists and wedding celebrations alike. It proved Arijit’s timeless appeal across generations.

Binte Dil – Padmaavat (2018)

A powerful and intense track, Binte Dil showcased Arijit’s classical strength and dramatic range, making it one of his most distinctive performances.

Shayad – Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Soft, minimal, and deeply emotional, Shayad reminded listeners of Arijit’s unmatched ability to express tenderness through simplicity.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Not just a love song, but a friendship anthem. This track touched hearts by celebrating bonds beyond romance.

Khairiyat – Chhichhore (2019)

A gentle song that conveyed care, concern, and warmth. Arijit’s soothing tone turned Khairiyat into a comforting musical embrace.

Arijit Singh’s songs are more than chartbusters. They are emotional experiences tied to memories, relationships, and life moments. Whether singing of love, loss, hope, or healing, his voice continues to define the soundscape of contemporary Indian music. With his sudden retirement decision, playback singing in India will surely miss a gem.