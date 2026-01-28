Arijit Singh First Marriage and Divorce: What Happened With Ruprekha Banerjee
Arijit Singh, shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from playback singing. After this announcement, he's been in the headlines, and everyone is talking about him. Amidst this, we're going to tell you about his personal life.
Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing
Singer Arijit Singh, who won the hearts of thousands of fans with his voice, has retired from playback singing. However, he mentioned he will continue working in music. His announcement has disappointed millions of his fans.
Arijit Singh's Personal Life
Arijit Singh's personal life has also made headlines. His wife is Koel Roy, but few know she is his second. So, who was his first wife? Let's find out.
Who is Arijit Singh's first wife?
Arijit Singh's love life has been full of pain and ups and downs. His first wife's name is Ruprekha Banerjee. They married in 2013, but it didn't last, and they divorced. Arijit was quite depressed and sad after the breakup.
How did Arijit Singh and Ruprekha meet?
Arijit Singh and Ruprekha Banerjee first met on a reality show called Fame Gurukul. They became friends, and soon their friendship turned into love. They divorced a few months after their marriage. The reason for the divorce has not been revealed.
What does Arijit Singh's first wife do?
According to media reports, Arijit Singh's first wife, Ruprekha Banerjee, is also a singer. She has sung many songs and performed in stage shows but didn't achieve the same fame as Arijit. After their divorce, she married Nalinakshya Bhattacharya and has a daughter.
Who is Arijit Singh's second wife?
After divorcing Ruprekha, Arijit married his childhood friend Koel Roy, who was divorced and had a daughter. They married in a temple in West Bengal on Jan 20, 2014. Arijit kept this marriage a secret for a long time. They now have 3 children: a daughter and 2 sons.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.