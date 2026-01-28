Arijit Singh Retirement Explained: Astrologer Blames Ongoing 'Sade Sati'
Arijit Singh, the singer, startled everyone on Tuesday when he announced his retirement. An astrologer looked further into the singer's chart and concluded that he is 'now going through sade sati'.
Astrologer Decodes Arijit Singh’s Sade Sati Phase
Arjit Singh is certainly one of the most well-known vocalists in the Indian cinema business. Everyone loves his romantic and heartwrenching songs. However, on Tuesday, the singer startled his fans by announcing his retirement.
He took to Instagram to announce his retirement. Now, an astrologer named Yashraj Sharma claims that the artist is 'currently suffering through sade sati'.
Astrologer Decodes Arijit Singh’s Sade Sati Phase
Sharma tweeted, "When Arijit Singh announced his retirement, I looked deeper into his chart. I located his proper Karakamsha Lagna. His Moon is in Pisces, and he is now undergoing Sade Sati. The stellium in Pisces is very noticeable. He is well-known for his gloomy, soulful, and intensely emotional music, which is infused with Pisces energy.
Astrologer Decodes Arijit Singh’s Sade Sati Phase
He said, "Pisces also brings detachment. The capacity to let go without creating drama. The same intensity is reflected in his lifestyle. Simple living, sticking in his birthplace of Jiaganj, and avoiding luxury. Pisces generates depth, not noise. "And when its lesson is finished, it gracefully releases."
Arijit Singh's retirement announcement
Arijit announced his retirement on Instagram, writing, "Hello and Happy New Year to everybody. I want to thank you for your love and support throughout the years as listeners. I am pleased to inform that I will no longer be taking on new jobs as a playback vocalist. I'm calling it off. It was a fantastic adventure; God has been really gracious to me."
Arijit's fans are devastated to hear of his retirement. They are hoping, however, that this is only a temporary hiatus.
Arijit Singh's Songs
This year, Arijit's voice has already been heard in songs such as Sitaare (Ikkis), Ghar Kab Aaoge (Border 2), Hum To Tere Hi Liye The (O'Romeo), and Maatrubhumi.
Arijit Singh's Songs
Maatrubhumi, featuring Salman Khan, was released a few days ago, and while everyone loves the song's audio, netizens have had different feelings about the visual.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.