Arijit Singh’s sudden retirement has renewed curiosity about his personal life, especially his second marriage. Here’s a closer look at Koel Roy, their quiet love story, family life, and lasting simplicity together.
Arijit Singh’s Retirement Shocks Fans
Famous singer Arijit Singh recently shocked fans by announcing his retirement from taking new playback singing assignments. On January 27, the melodious voice behind countless chartbusters shared an emotional note, thanking listeners for years of love and support. The sudden decision left the music industry and fans heartbroken yet reflective.
Why January Is Special for Arijit Singh
While January brought surprising news of his retirement, the month holds deep personal significance for Arijit Singh. Twelve years ago, in January 2014, he married his childhood friend Koel Roy in a quiet ceremony. Known for keeping his personal life private, Arijit chose simplicity over grandeur, staying true to his grounded nature.
Arijit Singh’s First Marriage
Very few people know that Koel Roy is Arijit Singh’s second wife. Earlier, during his early career days on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, Arijit met Ruprekha Banerjee. Their brief marriage reportedly ended within a year, teaching the singer valuable life lessons during his struggling phase.
Second Time’s the Charm
After parting ways with his first wife, Arijit reconnected with Koel Roy, his childhood companion. Koel, who was divorced and had a daughter, became his emotional anchor. Arijit once revealed that he openly shared his feelings with her, and the two eventually married in a private temple ceremony in West Bengal
Arijit Singh’s Family Life
Today, Arijit Singh and Koel Roy are parents to three children, Koel’s daughter from her previous marriage and their two sons, Ali and Jul. Despite global fame and success, Arijit remains admired for his humility, simplicity, and quiet family life, making him as beloved off-stage as he is on it.
