Delhi Weather Forecast, March 16: Breezy Sunday morning in the capital; pleasant day for outdoor plans

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 16: Sunday promises a breezy day, ideal for outings, before summer heat gradually increases. 

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 16, 2025: After light showers on Holi evening, Delhi is experiencing a slight dip in temperatures. Sunday will be breezy for day outings. As summer gradually approaches, the daytime heat will become more noticeable, making it important for residents to take necessary precautions. Let’s look at the detailed forecast for the day.

Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel Temperature: 34°C

article_image2

Sunrise: 6:31 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM

The sun rose at 6:31 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. The morning will be a little windy, making the day really pleasant. The afternoon heat will feel less intense than the previous day.

