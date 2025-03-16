Lifestyle

Bone health

 7 non dairy foods for calcium boost
 

Almonds:

Almonds provides a good amount of calcium, along with healthy fats and protein that helps with memory improvement too.

Chia Seeds:

Chia seeds are rich in calcium and omega-3 fatty acids, these tiny seeds can be consumed with smoothies or puddings.

Broccoli:

This green veggie is a powerhouse of nutrients, including calcium, vitamins, and fiber.

Tofu:

Tofu is a fortified plant based ingredient, It is an excellent plant-based source of calcium.

Sesame Seeds:

Sesame seeds are calcium-rich and can be sprinkled on dishes or you can make dishes with sesame seeds and jaggery. 

Spinach:

Spinach is packed with calcium, iron, and vitamins, spinach is an amazing leafy green to include in your diet.

Fortified Plant-Based Milk:

Options like almond, soy, or oat milk often come fortified with calcium for an extra boost without the risk of lactose intake.

