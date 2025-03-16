Lifestyle
7 non dairy foods for calcium boost
Almonds provides a good amount of calcium, along with healthy fats and protein that helps with memory improvement too.
Chia seeds are rich in calcium and omega-3 fatty acids, these tiny seeds can be consumed with smoothies or puddings.
This green veggie is a powerhouse of nutrients, including calcium, vitamins, and fiber.
Tofu is a fortified plant based ingredient, It is an excellent plant-based source of calcium.
Sesame seeds are calcium-rich and can be sprinkled on dishes or you can make dishes with sesame seeds and jaggery.
Spinach is packed with calcium, iron, and vitamins, spinach is an amazing leafy green to include in your diet.
Options like almond, soy, or oat milk often come fortified with calcium for an extra boost without the risk of lactose intake.
