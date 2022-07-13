Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth's film-going solid crossed Rs. 74.80 cr

Chris Hemsworth-led film Box office receipts for Thor: Love and Thunder saw a modest decline. On July 7, the movie came out.



Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel had a strong opening day at the box office and did almost as well on its first day as the last Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, did on its opening weekend. Despite the fact that the movie was more of a standalone than a sequel to Spiderman: No Way Home like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the movie's opening was strong.



Thor: Love And Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, had a thunderous first day at the box office, earning Rs. 18.20 cr. The movie's second-day box office performance was significantly down, dropping by over 40% to Rs. 11.40 cr. The movie picked up steam on its debut Saturday, earning Rs. 16.80 crore, and on Sunday, when it added Rs. 18.40 crore, it had its greatest box office day.



The movie witnessed a larger than expected decline on Monday as it only made Rs. 5.50 cr nett after a great weekend of Rs. 64.80 cr nett. Tuesday saw yet another sharp decline for the movie as its day six revenue was only Rs. 4.50 cr.

After Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which made an astounding Rs. 130 cr plus nett in India, the movie could surpass the Rs. 100 cr milestone with its current 6-day total of Rs. 74.80 cr nett. It won't be able to hit Doctor Strange levels, but any amount above Rs. 100 cr. nett can be cheerfully accepted given how hard it has been for movies this year to get there.

The picture received generally negative reviews, and the fluctuating Friday dip made it uncertain as to how well it would do. However, Marvel demonstrated that it is critic-proof and word-of-mouth proof by drawing throngs of viewers to its most recent production over the weekend. Of course, there are significant reductions during the week, but the movie should pick back up during the second weekend. The absence of regional rivalry ought to help the movie do well.

