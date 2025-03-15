Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi reveals her education and future plans

Read Full Article

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter, Saanvi, is currently recognized for her music. At 21 years old, Saanvi is now becoming active in the film industry. You might wonder what Saanvi has studied. She recently spoke about this in an interview.

What is her education?



In an interview with Jinal Modi, Saanvi Sudeep said, “Many people are asking about my education, and I don’t understand why. I haven’t achieved anything yet. I studied up to PUC (Pre-University Course) in Bangalore. That was enough for me. Many people in the entertainment industry are not interested in education. After finishing PUC, I did an acting course at Annapurna Studios for four months,” she said.

Singing on the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' show!

Saanvi Sudeep recently appeared on the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' show. Kiccha Sudeep was surprised to see his daughter come and sing on the show. Saanvi had also practiced to sing this song. Sudeep was happy with his daughter's effort.

Lost Weight!

Speaking about her weight, Saanvi Sudeep said, “I was very fat, and now I have lost weight. I paid attention to myself, went to the gym, dieted, and took care of my skin. I also get lazy sometimes, and I am not consistent,” she said. By the way, Saanvi Sudeep had a photoshoot a few days ago.

No crush on Yash!



When asked about actor Yash, Saanvi Sudeep said, “I have known Yash for many years. Yash used to be at my father's parties. I used to play with him. I have a crush on Siddharth Malhotra and Allu Arjun. Yash is my father's friend, I don't have a crush on him. When Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 movie was released, I wore a T-shirt with Allu Arjun's face on it and went to see the movie at Vega City Mall. I don't want to meet him through my father, I need to achieve and be recognized,” she said.

Saanvi has said many times before that Siddharth Malhotra is her crush. She often shares photos of Siddharth on social media.



