Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi Responds to critics after Podcast Backlash: 'What Have You Achieved?'

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter, Sanvi, recently appeared on a podcast where she spoke in English, which angered some viewers. Sanvi Sudeep has responded to this issue.

Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

Recently, Sanvi Sudeep appeared on the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' reality show, singing a Kannada song and communicating in English. Even then, many people expressed their opposition. Now, Sanvi Sudeep has appeared on an English podcast, which has also drawn criticism. Sanvi Sudeep has now responded to the criticism regarding speaking in English on Instagram.

Sanvi Sudeep: It's up to the hosts to decide the language

"I have a few things to say about the interview with Jinal Modi. The English podcast was done in English. I apologize to those who don't understand English; some people don't understand Kannada either. Let's pay attention to which language the interviewer asks questions in; it's their channel, their language," said Sanvi Sudeep.

Sanvi Sudeep: Why do you talk in a bad language?

"Some people have commented on what I have achieved in life and why I am giving interviews. Two of my songs have been released. Even so, people recognize me by my family name. I talked about this in the podcast as well. Instead of wasting everyone's time, you could have watched the podcast. Children and young people are watching my profile, so it's not right to comment badly like this," said Sanvi Sudeep.

Sanvi Sudeep: The reason why I appeared on the podcast is..!

"It's Jinal Modi's choice on what kind of guests to bring to the podcast. If it was easy to bring top guests to the first podcast, I would be watching you meet celebrities. What's wrong with supporting a podcast that's just starting? You don't lose anything from it. So, move on with your life," said Sanvi Sudeep.

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi likes Siddharth Malhotra a lot. Allu Arjun is also a favorite. I will meet them after achieving something, not through my father, said Sanvi Sudeep. Moreover, Yash used to attend her father's parties, and she used to play with him. She also said that she doesn't have a crush on her father's friend. She also said that she didn't study after PUC and focused on acting.
